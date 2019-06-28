Outdoors cinema experiences in West Sussex-When? Where? What is showing?

With outdoor cinema events proving to be increasingly popular, we have gathered up a list of just some of the showings throughout West Sussex this summer.

Mamma Mia! To feature at Crouchers Orchards on Saturday, June 29, with an expected start time of 8.55pm.

Green Book featured at a cinema night at Bracklesham Barn on Thursday, July 4 at 7.30pm.

Screen on the Green is returning to Worthing College with Bohemian Rhapsody on July 5 and Peter Rabbit and The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long on July 6.

We will, we will, rock you! with a showing of Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) at Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst on Friday, July 12.

Bringing rock at roll to Madehurst Cricket Ground, Arundel on Saturday, July 20 with Bohemian Rhapsody expected to start 9.20pm.

Here we go again-Mamma Mia! At the Weald & Downland Living Museum on Tuesday, August 20 at 8.00pm.

Mary Poppins Returns at the Weald & Downland Living Museum on Wednesday, August 21 at 8.00pm.

The award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody at the Weald & Downland Living Museum on Thursday, August 22 at 8.00pm.

Hairspray! At Screen on the Green at West Green, Littlehampton, on Saturday, August 17 at 8.45pm.

Queen is coming to Horsham Park with a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody on Thursday, September 19.