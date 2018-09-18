Outgoing BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans competes in Goodwood Running Grand Prix event

TV and radio presenter Chris Evans has competed in the inaugural Running Grand Prix event at Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The event, organised by RunThrough Events, took place on Sunday, a week after the annual Goodwood Revival, with more than 1,000 runners in attendance.

Chris Evans competed in the inaugural Goodwood Running Grand Prix event. Picture contributed

RunThrough said runners could choose from various race distances, including 5k, 10k, half marathon, 20 mile or marathon distance around the infamous motor circuit, 'under crystal blue skies, shining a brand new light on Goodwood'.

It said outgoing BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans took on the half marathon distance, completing five laps of the track, whilst sports presenter on his breakfast show, Vassos Alexander, ran the marathon with the support of his kids and 'heavily pregnant' wife.

A RunThrough statement added: "It was a real family affair with Chris Evans’ wife and children completing the 5k around the track together before cheering Chris across the chequered flag finish line.

"It is safe to say he enjoyed the first Running Grand Prix event as he was spotted soaking up the atmosphere, smiling and chatting with others around the entire course."

For more information, visit the RunThrough website.

