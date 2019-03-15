Owner of rare Beatles record found in Midhurst charity shop in talks with museum

A Beatles museum confirmed it has been approached by the owner of a rare Beatles record found in a Midhurst charity shop.

The Beatles Story, based in the fab four's hometown of Liverpool, confirmed it has been dealing with the new owner of the 1962 record which was dropped off at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in North Street.

The front of the record

After being donated among 50 other records, the single, of which fewer than 250 still exist, sold for an astonishing £9,400 on Wednesday night. Read the original story here: Midhurst charity shop 'blown away' as rare Beatles record fetches nearly £10k

Martin King, manager at The Beatles Story, said: “We have been approached by the new owner of the record and we are working with them to hopefully put this historic item on display for the public to enjoy. The record is extremely rare and is amazingly almost 60 years old, the fact the disc has now raised a significant amount for charity just makes it even more special.”

Martin King, manager at The Beatles Story, said: "We have been approached by the new owner of the record and we are working with them to hopefully put this historic item on display for the public to enjoy. The record is extremely rare and is amazingly almost 60 years old, the fact the disc has now raised a significant amount for charity just makes it even more special."