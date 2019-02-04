Paddleboarder rescued at West Wittering

A paddleboarder in need of assistance was rescued at West Wittering.

Volunteer crews from RNLI Hayling Island Lifeboat Station in Hayling, Portsmouth, were sent to the incident yesterday (February 3).

A spokesman for the lifeboat station said on Facebook: “At 4.50pm the volunteer crew launched the Atlantic Lifeboat to reports of a paddle boarder in need of assistance at West Wittering.

“A report from a member of the public had concerns due the distance offshore and the fading light.

“After a short search of the area the coastguard had received reports the paddle boarder was ashore. The lifeboat crew then returned to the station. Remember to call 999 if in doubt!”

