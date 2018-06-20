Pagham inn party night to raise crucial funds for the British Heart Foundation

A fundraising party night is being held raise to funds for the British Heart Foundation.

The evening, set to be held on Saturday, June 30, from 7.30pm, will include live music from the high energy and fun party band ‘The Mighty Dung’.

It will be hosted at The Lamb Inn in Pagham. The party night is free to all but a special 70s three course meal of prawn cocktail, steak and black forest gateaux will be available for £20 a head. £10 of this will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.

Donald Hoare, landlord of The Lamb Inn said: “My son Daniel died suddenly while running for a train, the proceeds of the evening go to the British Heart Foundation. We will be holding a special raffle and other fundraising activities. It’s going to be a great night, so book early to avoid disappointment.”

Daniel had been suffering from an undetected heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The condition causes the heart wall to become thickened, making it harder for the heart to pump blood around the body. The British Heart Foundation is leading the fight against heart disease and they rely upon their supporters to help them continue their vital and ground-breaking research.In the UK, more than a quarter of all deaths are caused by heart and circulatory disease, which equates to one person every three minutes.

Simon Gillespie, British Heart Foundation chief executive, said: “Heart disease can suddenly affect anyone at any time and has a huge emotional impact on those left behind.”

Come along on the night or book a meal by phoning The Lamb on 01243 262168. For more details or donations contact Donald Hoare on 01243 262168.