Pagham picture special ... five other SCFL teams win too

Pagham walloped Worthing Utd with a seven-goal show on a day when all six of our local SCFL sides won.

Dan Simmonds scored four while Callum Overton, Lloyd Rowlatt and Jack Parkinson were also on target as the Lions celebrated the pre-match award for being the SCFL premier team of the month for December.

Pagham's bosses pick up the December SCFL premier team of the month prize / Picture by Roger Smith

Up the road at Oaklands Park, Scott Jones and Jimmy Wild each hit two as Chichester City weathered an East Preston comeback to win 4-3.

In division one rejuvenated Midhurst were toasting hat-trick hero Kieran Carter after a 3-1 home win over Seaford and Selsey got back to winning ways, beating Mile Oak 3-2 at the High Street Ground thanks to late goals by Jake Goulding, James Kilhams and Jamie Williams - that after they trailed 2-0 with seven minutes left.

In the division two cup, Bosham and Sidlesham are looking forward to semi-final action in a competition in which both have done well in recent years.

Bosham beat Montpelier Villa 5-1 with Graeme Dowden, Callum Coker (2), Bradley Miles and Jake Lafferty finding the net, while Daren Pearce's Sids triumphed 2-0 at Upper Beeding, Callum Dowdell and Harry Gregory on target either side of half-time.

Get all the local football reports, results, fixtures and tables in the Observer - out Thursday