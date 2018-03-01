Pagham Pram Race awards £14k to good causes

Funds raised by the Pagham Pram Race and the committee's events throughout the year, totalling £14,243.89, were awarded to good causes on Tuesday evening.

The annual presentation event, which has been described as 'a great success', took place at the Inglenook Hotel and saw nearly 100 people in attendance.

This year's awards from the Helping Others Fund, ranged from £200 to £1000.

Michael Warren, pram race chairman, said: "We are always pleased each year to be able to help our local good causes, and it is very humbling listening to the great work they do in the local community."

The local groups to benefit this year were: Aldwick & Pagham Sea Scouts, Arctic Fox Explorer Scout Unit, Bognor Regis Local History Society, Bognor Regis Carnival Assoc, Bognor Regis & Dist. Sea Cadets, Bognorphenia, Branch Community Responders, GirlGuiding BR West, Chichester Down Syndrome Support Group, Chestnut Tree House, Chichester & BR MS Society, Dementia Support, Dizzy Ducklings Pre-School, Elizabeth House Care Home, Erin’s Dream to Dance, Grandad’s Front Room, Harmony Hive, My Sisters’ House, Pagham Chestnuts Club, Pagham Friendship Club, Pagham Luncheon Club, Pagham Players, Parkinson’s UK, Rose Green Infants School PTA, Rose Green Junior School, Sammy Community Transport Network, Sussex Snowdrop Trust, St.Thomas a’Becket Church, TS Montrose Nautical Training Corps, Chichester Area Talking News, Pagham Playgroup, Tsunami Explorers and Home-Start Arun.

The three winners of the pram race bucket collectors challenge, all of whom come from Pagham, were also presented with their awards: Third place went to Mrs Jackie Warren who collected £178.27, second place went to Mrs Kim Cooper who collected £238.57, and first place went to Mr Ron Halls who collected £441.03.

Application forms for next year's awards and more details regarding this year's awards can be found on the pram race website www.paghampramrace.com. To see pictures from the Boxing Day race, click HERE