Pagham Road set for repairs after resident’s DIY survey

One Pagham resident’s road survey has prompted the county council to take action.

Giles Binyon, of Carlton Avenue, walked Pagham Road last month and used signs to record badly damaged areas which he captured in a series of photographs.

“The people you talk to around here are fed up with the general condition and congestion on that road,” he said.

“I very rarely cycle it and feel it is quite dangerous. I thought it wouldn’t hurt to look at it and see how bad it is, you don’t get that opportunity driving along it.

“I thought I could then submit the evidence to highways.”

Despite expecting the stretch to be in a bad condition, Mr Binyon admitted he was ‘shocked and surprised’ at what he found.

“I thought I would find one or two pieces of damage but when I got there it turned out there was a plethora of different places.

“In some the verge was quite respectable but in others if you were driving a smaller vehicle it would hit the axle and you would have no chance, no matter how good a driver you are, of getting the vehicle back on the road.”

Speaking on Monday, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson confirmed a site inspection had been carried out following Mr Binyon’s correspondance and ‘work has already been scheduled to repair approximately 300 metres of verge there’.

They added: “It is clear that the damaged areas are being churned-up by vehicles, so the works will involve filling and compacting them with road planings and crushed stone, to a point where the level is flush with the carriageway.

“The works have been provisionally scheduled to take place next month, subject to factors beyond our control, such as severe weather.”

The duration of the work is not yet known.

Mr Binyon deemed the response ‘amazing’ and added: “It is still really just an unclassified road but it is being used as a truck road.

“The damage arguably reflects a road that hasn’t been brought up to the standards needed for the demand it now faces.”

The county council spokesman urged residents to raise any highway-related concerns using the Love West Sussex app or by calling 01243 642105.

What do you think of the news? Email news@bognor.co.uk

For more Bognor Regis news, click HERE