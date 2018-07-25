Park offers ‘deepest sympathies’ after man found in lake near Chichester

The company that owns Lakeside Holiday Park near Chichester has expressed ‘deepest symapthies’ after the body of a man was discovered earlier today.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, were called to the park today. Click here to read the original story.

Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon

A spokesman for Park Holidays UK said: “Park Holidays UK extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the person who lost his life today at Lakeside Holiday Park, and to others personally affected by the tragedy.

“We will give every assistance possible to police enquiries into this incident.

“Swimming or bathing in the lakes at the park has never been permitted, and we have issued a further reminder to this effect to park guests and staff.”

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.