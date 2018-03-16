Parking and permit fees set to rise across Chichester

Car park fees across the Chichester district are about to increase.

From April 1, Chichester District Council (CDC) is increasing its short-stay car park fees by around a 10 per, while long-stay car parking will jump to £5.60 for over six hours.

Season tickets and rural car parking prices, increased last April, will also go up again.

Following a two-year freeze, the new price increase across all rates is expected to earn CDC £340,000 in gross income.

Evening car parking fees at Chichester Festival Theatre Northgate car park and New Park Road were also made permanent in February, after a trial since April raise £52,800 more than expected.

From June this year, West Sussex County Council is also increasing its resident permit charges across the district.

Resident permits for zones F, G, H, J, K, L, M and O will rise by £2 to £43, with non-resident and trader permits rising from £250 to £260, and carer permits rising by £1 to £21.

Visiter permits will increase by 10p a day to £1.50 and 30p a week to £7.30.

Zones H2 and N will see resident permits go to £37; non-resident permit and trade permit go from £150 to £156; resident visitor permits up by 10p a day and 30p a week; and carer permits up £1 to £21.

Zone E will see carer permits up to £21 and trader permits up £8 to £208.

On-street parking in Chichester city centre will also go up from May 1 from £1.40 an hour to £1.60.

Car park rises from April 1:

– One and two hour fees in all car parks raised by 10p: one hour (80p), two hours (£1.60).

- Increases in all season ticket prices and rural car parking fees. Largest hike is the specific car park season tickets, going from £75 to £90 a month.

- Long stay car parking prices: Up to 8 hours tariff (£4.90) and over 8 hours tariff (£5.40) scrapped for one ‘over 6 hours’ tariff, set at £5.60.

-Sunday long stay parking to be changed to weekday rates.