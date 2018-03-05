Pebble hunt is on for CancerWise

The great pebble hunt is on for a much-loved Chichester charity.

CancerWise has just launched its CancerWiseRocks campaign and anyone can get involved.

Founder Emma Neno-Tyler said: “We are asking people to decorate a pebble, on the back of the pebble they put the F Facebook symbol, the #CancerWiseRocks hashtag, ‘share and re-hide’.

“Then they hide then in places that will be found – this raises awareness for CancerWise and there’s a Justgiving page on the #CancerWiseRocks Facebook page If anyone is able to donate.”

She added: “It’s like creative geocaching – a treasure hunt to get families and friends creative and out in the fresh air whilst helping a local charity.”

She is encouraging people to join the Facebook group CancerWiseRocks for more details and updates. The event is running across West Sussex.