Pedestrian left with ‘serious injuries’ from collision with car near Chichester

The incident involved a Toyota Land Cruiser and happened at about 5pm on Saturday (November 20) on the westbound carriageway between the Tangmere and Portfield roundabouts, police confirmed.

A man walking on the slip road for the A285 suffered ‘serious injuries’ according to police and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a ‘critical but stable condition’.

Now police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Collision near Chichester

Police constable Tom Van Der Wee, from the Roads Policing Unit, said, “We would like to hear from anyone who saw a man walking along the A27 between the Esso Service Station at Tangmere and the slip road at the time of the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have relevant dashcam footage.”