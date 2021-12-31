CFT

10 things to be excited about in Chichester for 2022

After a tumultuous couple of years, here are some of the things Chichester residents can be excited about for 2022.

By Joe Stack
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:46 am

From monumental anniversaries to the arrival of major retailers in the city centre, here are some of the things we can all be excited about in Chichester for 2022.

What events are you excited about? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

1. The Ivy

The Ivy hopes to open in East Street in the new year

2. Cruise and Sports Direct

Cruise and Sports Direct will open in East Street in the spring

3. The CFT turns 60

Chichester Festival Theatre will celebrate its 60th anniversary with 'Festival 2022'

4. Chichester Pride 2022

Chichester will celebrate its LGBTQ+ community with it's very own pride event in May this year

Chichester
