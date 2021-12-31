10 things to be excited about in Chichester for 2022

From monumental anniversaries to the arrival of major retailers in the city centre, here are some of the things we can all be excited about in Chichester for 2022.
1. The Ivy
The Ivy hopes to open in East Street in the new year
2. Cruise and Sports Direct
Cruise and Sports Direct will open in East Street in the spring
3. The CFT turns 60
Chichester Festival Theatre will celebrate its 60th anniversary with 'Festival 2022'
4. Chichester Pride 2022
Chichester will celebrate its LGBTQ+ community with it's very own pride event in May this year