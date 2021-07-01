11 year old girl finds mysterious sea creature on Aldwick Beach

When 11-year-old Holly Austin set out to explore the beach with her mother last week, this strange creature from the deep was the last thing she expected to find.

“Holly was paddling along the beach with me and, obviously, when she saw it she backed away quite quickly because she was quite scared and didn’t want anything to happen to her toes. It was a bit of a shock at first,” said Nat Austin, Holly’s mum.

The shock quickly turned to a kind of curiosity, however, as Holly and her mum decided to investigate.

he mysterious sea creature discovered by Holly Austin

“We turned it over using a rock because it was dead- it wasn’t moving or anything. We thought it might be a sea anemone but we weren’t sure if maybe it was a jellyfish. We just didn’t know.

“I’ve spoken to people- because we called a few other locals to have a look- and absolutely no one had seen anything like that wash up before. If it’s a sea anemome, it must be from quite deep in the sea. Because seeing them washed up like this is quite unusual.”

“There were lots of small, tiny frozen tentacle things,” said Holly “They almost looked like worms coming out of the top,”