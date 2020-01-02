16 things to save a date for in Chichester in 2020
Time to get ahead and get some dates in your diary for the big events of 2020.
These are 16 of the events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites.
Arundel Brewfest 2020 is at The Brewhouse Project from January 24-26
The Chichester Priory 10k takes place on February 2 at Goodwood Motor Circuit
Fontwell Park racecourse hosts the National Spirit Hurdle on February 23 and the Southern National on November 15, with other meetings throughout the year
Boxgrove Priory welcomes the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Harlequin Chamber Choir for an evening of Sussex-inspired music on March 7
