17-year-old makes youngest solo flight at Goodwood

A 17-year-old from Chichester has become the youngest person to take off on a solo flight in Goodwood Flying School’s Piper Cub.

Elyot Harmston, a sixth-form student at Bishop Luffa School, is now well on his way to completing his Light Aircraft Pilot Licence (LAPL).

Elyot Harmston and Rob Wildeboer, flying school manager at Goodwood

He was first introduced to flying at a young age when he lived close to the end of Goodwood’s runway in Westhampnett, while his great grandfather was an RAF serviceman and trained pilots overseas.

Elyot discovered he could start flying lessons at 14, so fully immersed himself into Goodwood’s flying school, having already enrolled in Chichester Squadron 461 Air Cadets.

He said: “As I have a summer birthday, I wanted to start flying as soon as I could – my friends were all learning to drive, but I was learning to fly!”

Before the flight Elyot’s father surprised him with his great grandfather’s American Calobar flying sunglasses.

Rob Wildeboer, flying school manager at Goodwood, said: “Elyot has been brilliant throughout his training. It’s a testament to his dedication and attitude towards flying that he has achieved this major milestone in such a short space of time.”

Elyot, who aspires to fly Spitfires, will continue his training in the coming months while working towards his LAPL.