20 apprenticeships up for grabs as Chichester College pairs with Westergate engineering manufacturer

Young people with a passion for technology or motorsport are being invited to apply for one of 20 apprenticeships in Westergate.

The positions are available at Global Technologies Racing, a composite engineering manufacturer based in Denmans Lane, Westergate, which has teamed up with Chichester College.

Anyone aged 16 or over has the chance to apply for the composite technician apprentice role and start their career in a high-paced, engineering environment.

Applicants should also have a minimum of three GCSEs (or equivalent) at grade 4 (C) or above including English, maths and science.

The apprenticeships will work on a variety of projects at the company across industries which include aeronautical, automotive and motorsport industries.

They will have an opportunity to build structural aero parts, such as body work and wings, for a number of Formula One and Indy car teams.

Andrew Green, executive principal for the Chichester College Group, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for any young person who has a passion for technology or motorsport.

“To be able to work with some of the best in the business, and study on a bespoke apprenticeship programme, which the college has developed with Global Technologies Racing, is a fantastic way to learn while you earn – and give you the work ready skills which will set you up for success.

“We are very proud to be working with Global Technologies Racing to give young people in our local area an incredible chance to change their lives through learning.”

The 20 apprentices will be split into two groups, with the first 10 to start in September 2019 and the second two months later in November.

Applications are now open and the closing date to apply is Friday 19 July.

To apply, visit www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-433950

