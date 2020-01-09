Hanna Simpson, 16, Katie Murray, 16, and Chloe Robinson, 17, all enjoying the snow in Bognor.C100022-1

2010 Big Freeze in pictures: Looking back at snow across the Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst areas

A thick carpet of snow descended on the area as the heaviest snowfall in 20 years arrived in 2010.

Dubbed ‘The Big Freeze’ The city of Chichester and surrounding areas were turned into a picturesque winter wonderland which enabled people to don their hats, gloves and scarves and venture outside to enjoy the rare weather,

C100022-2 ''Hanna Simpson, 16, Katie Murray, 16, and Chloe Robinson, 17, all enjoying the snow in Bognor.
C100022-4 Nicola Sharp battles her way through snow covered Marine Park Gardens.
The road to Charlton from Goodwood . Photo Louise Adams
Hurtling down the hill having fun on just a plastic sheet.
