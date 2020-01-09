2010 Big Freeze in pictures: Looking back at snow across the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth areas

Dubbed ‘The Big Freeze’ Bognor Regis and surrounding areas were turned into a picturesque winter wonderland which enabled people to don their hats, gloves and scarves and venture outside to enjoy the rare weather,
A thick carpet of snow descended on the area as the heaviest snowfall in 20 years arrived in 2010.
