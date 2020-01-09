Hanna Simpson, 16, Katie Murray, 16, and Chloe Robinson, 17, all enjoying the snow in Bognor.C100022-1

2010 Big Freeze in pictures: Looking back at snow across the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth areas

A thick carpet of snow descended on the area as the heaviest snowfall in 20 years arrived in 2010.

Dubbed ‘The Big Freeze’ Bognor Regis and surrounding areas were turned into a picturesque winter wonderland which enabled people to don their hats, gloves and scarves and venture outside to enjoy the rare weather,

C100022-2 ''Hanna Simpson, 16, Katie Murray, 16, and Chloe Robinson, 17, all enjoying the snow in Bognor.
C100022-2 ''Hanna Simpson, 16, Katie Murray, 16, and Chloe Robinson, 17, all enjoying the snow in Bognor.
Buy a Photo
C100022-4 Nicola Sharp battles her way through snow covered Marine Park Gardens.
C100022-4 Nicola Sharp battles her way through snow covered Marine Park Gardens.
Buy a Photo
The road to Charlton from Goodwood . Photo Louise Adams
The road to Charlton from Goodwood . Photo Louise Adams
Buy a Photo
Hurtling down the hill having fun on just a plastic sheet.
Hurtling down the hill having fun on just a plastic sheet.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3