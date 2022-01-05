Arranged locally by trained volunteer leaders, HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

Take a look at this selection of free HeartSmart guided walks in the Chichester district, as suggested by leader Gerald Gresham Cooke.

Countryside walk

• January 7, 10.30am – Goodwood, West Dean, Colworth & Singleton. Leader: Jane. Duration: 3.75 hours. Distance: 8 miles. This is a more advanced walk due to its length and steep uphill sections. It does have stiles. Lovely open countryside also taking in the villages of West Dean and Singleton. We will have a stop so please bring a snack. Meet: Goodwood Seven Points Car park (not the Triangle car park), from Singleton, turn right up the hill, past the Weald and Downland Museum and at the sharp bend at the top turn right to the car park.

• January 10, 11am – Bosham Harbour and Village (wheelchair friendly and easy access). Leader: Ian. Duration: 45 minutes. Distance: 1.5 miles, flat surface, no stiles. A circular walk through historic Old Bosham and along its scenic harbour front. Meet: Bosham Car Park PO18 8HZ, at the pedestrian area near Bosham Public Toilets.

• January 17, 12.30pm – Benbow Pond & Cowdray Park. Leader: Sandy. Duration: 2-2.5 hours. Distance: 5.25 miles. This outstanding walk through archetypal Sussex countryside has scenic rolling parkland, quiet drove roads, forestry tracks, wildlife and wonderful views. One stile and, of course, rising ground. No dogs on this walk please. Meet: Benbow Pond Car Park (GR 914222),

• January 20, 10am – Loxwood. Leader: Louise. Duration: 2 hours. Distance: 5.5 miles. A level walk, no stiles, can be muddy (mostly get roundable!). An easy walk. Meet: In the car park behind the Onslow Arms

• January 24, 10.30am – Centurion Way, Brandy Hole, Oaklands Park, City Walls. Leader: Ian. Duration: 1 hour, 15 minutess. Distance: 3.25 miles. A gentle walk, along the wooded Centurion Way and Brandy Hole Lane, a few minutes along Broyle Road then Oaklands Park, the NW quadrant of the City Walls, and finally a few minutes walk along Westgate (Road) back to the start. Meet: The western end of Westgate, near Bishop Luffa School Bus turning circle.

• January 28, 10.30am – Trundle. Leader: Andrew Berriman. Duration: 2 hours. Distance: 3 miles, down to West Dean and Binderton; up across Haye’s Down. Meet: Seven Points lower car park, top of Chalkpit Lane.