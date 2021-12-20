The application was for Warwick Nursery, Barnham Road, and included associated infrastructure.

Arun District Council officers said the site was within the Barnham, Eastergate and Westergate Strategic Development Site.

They received letters of objection from residents about the felling of a group of yew trees, noise and light pollution, impacts on wildlife, the ‘dangerously narrow’ access to Little Warwick which could be impacted throughout construction, the potential ‘rat run’ of internal estate roads, highways impacts and transport safety.

Plans for a 44-home development at Warwick Nursery, Eastergate, have been approved

A design and access statement by ECE Architecture on behalf of Landacre (Eastergate) Ltd said the 1.72 hectare site was east of the village.

Access would be from Barnham Road and the existing access modified.

The development would comprise six one or two bedroom flats, nine semi detached or terraced two bedroom homes, 19 semi detached or detached three bedroom homes and 10 four bedroom homes. In all 30 per cent would be affordable.