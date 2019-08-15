A Level results: Regis School students ‘ecstatic’ with achievements

Sixth Form students at The Regis School were ‘over the moon’ to be celebrating continued strong A Level and Level 3 vocational results.

Overall, students achieved a 98 per cent pass rate in A levels and 100% pass rate in vocational courses, with 37 per cent of students gaining A*-A, 62 per cent achieving A*-B and 80 per cent achieving A*-C including A level and BTEC grades.

Caitlin Smith Nafsin Uddin Rosie Mitchell, The Regis School, A Level results day 2019.

At A Level, 43 per cent of grades were awarded A*-B, a rise of 7 per cent on the previous year and 70 per cent A*-C, a bigger rise of 12 per cent on the previous year.

Subjects with particularly strong results at the Regis School this year included maths, further maths, physics, geography, drama, RE, photography and health and social care.

Kasjan Paszkowski had a stellar run of A*s in maths, further maths and physics and an A in his Extended Professional Qualification (EPQ) and his achievement was still sinking in.

“I’m still sort of trembling, I didn’t look at [UCAS] track or anything I didn’t want to find out, I just wanted my results.

Nafsin Uddin opening her results. The Regis School, A Level results day 2019.

“My heart’s still beating.

“I’m going to go off to university in Southampton to do maths with actuarial science to become an actuary.

“That’s basically the dream – I know I’ve got in so I’m going to go off and study!”

He added his ‘huge thanks’ for the ‘immense support’ from teachers at the school and said his advice to next year’s students would be to ‘start right now’.

The Regis School, A Level results day 2019

“Revise from the very start of the year as this will build confidence and ensure you are fully prepared,” he said.

Also very happy to be going to her university of choice was Nafsin Uddin, who is taking up a place at the London School of Economics to study social anthropology.

“I’m really happy, ecstatic,” she said.

“I got an A* in sociology, B in biology and an A in history.

Morgan Bryant, Kasjan Paszkowski, Louis Smith. The Regis School, A Level results day 2019.

“I was expecting B,C,D. I had a whole clearing list of 12 universities and all their numbers on a piece of paper.”

She said she wanted to thank her teachers Mrs Potter and Mrs Abblett in particular for their help.

“I am really sad to leave The Regis School as it has really helped me to get my grades – I have had a great time!” she said.

Other high achievers included Louis Smith, who is joining Kasjan at Southampton after A*s in maths and further maths, and A in physics and a B in business studies and Morgan Bryant, who is heading to Bristol University with an A* in maths, A chemistry and a B biology.

Morgan Bryant: “I feel over the moon! My results were a surprise in some areas and I am now really looking forward to studying pharmacology next year.

“I would like to thank Mr Robbins for supporting the whole class and always pushing me to do better.”

Liam Conelly, Ben Hauxwell, Joe Bennett. The Regis School, A Level results day 2019

Pupil Premium students did exceptionally well with 61 per cent achieving A*-B grades and 88% A*-C, outperforming other students in the year group.

Applied Level 3 outcomes saw continued strong performance and significant rises on the previous year with 81 per cent achieving Distinction*/Distinction grades, up 29 per cent on the previous year, and 95 per cent achieving Merit grades, up 11 per cent, with a 100 per cent pass rate.

Notable achievers were Anna Wisdom (Triple Distinction* BTEC music, Distinction* BTEC media and Distinction* performing arts), Faith Harding (Double Distinction* BTEC music, Distinction performing arts) and Ben Hauxwell (Triple Distinction* BTEC sport, B photography).

Ben said: “I feel over the moon with my results and am a bit speechless! I never settled for a target grade, always wanting to push further and my grades show this!

“Every teacher who taught me has helped me in a specific way, especially Mrs Lovelock in PE and Mr Purgavie as my tutor.

“My advice to Year 13 students next year is to be really organised and revise early in small chunks.

“I have loved every minute of The Regis School and especially the last two years that have been the best years of my life.”

Pincipal Mike Garlick, said: “Our sixth form students have worked extremely hard over the last two years to achieve their results this year.

“With new linear and BTEC courses being more complex than in the past, I am proud of our students and their teachers in being able to make the progress we have when compared to last year.

“We have a record number of students applying for and gaining places at universities around the country and others gaining high level apprenticeships.

“Our sixth form offers an exciting and successful blend of academic and applied courses and each year the numbers joining it increases.

“I wish all students the very best for their futures.”

Congratulating students on their results, Connie James, assistant principal and head of sixth form said: “Our students have been an absolute pleasure to work with throughout their time with us; they are a very special year group to me!

“I am so, so proud of all they have achieved; their hard work and dedication has been well rewarded.

“They will be sorely missed by me, the sixth form team and their teachers, but we all know they will go on to do brilliant things at their chosen universities and apprenticeship placements.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish them all the very best and we look forward to hearing all about their next steps.”