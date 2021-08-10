A-Levels: Chichester Free School students celebrate 'fantastic' results

Headteacher Louise New said: "It is hard to put into words my pride today. I have known and taught many of these amazing young people since they were 11, and to see them celebrate results that have been seven years or more in the making has been an absolute privilege today.

"They have not let Covid stop them; it was not a barrier it was a challenge, and one they have risen to with humility, good humour and maturity. I wish them all well as they enter into the worlds of university, work, travel and employment. I sincerely hope they won’t be strangers to CFS in the future."

Elliott Wright, 18, has been awarded an A* in maths, physics and further maths.

Jumping for joy - CFS students celebrate their A-Level results

He said: "I was very pleased — I was over the moon. I worked very hard to get where I am now. I didn't mind working at home — I actually preferred it. I can get distracted by my peers so I relished the opportunity to get on by myself. It also prepares me quite nicely for university.

Elliott described his support from the school as 'pretty good', adding: "I really like my teachers and with it being such a small sixth form its quite easy to get help from my teachers."

Elliott will be studying physics at the University of Birmingham.

He will celebrate with friends at the Dolphin and Anchor in Chichester this evening.

Lucy Underhill, 18

Lucy Underhill, 18, was awarded As in biology, chemistry and history and said she was 'very happy with that'.

"It feels strange because it has been such a weird couple of years and it has been really tough to stay motivated and to see the end goal. We had no idea if we were sitting exams or if we would even be in school but to see it has paid off has been worth it."

Lucy is off to Brighton tonight to celebrate with friends before heading off to the University of Bristol to study zoology with the aim of eventually working in wildlife conservation.

Leo Bather, 18, from Littlehampton received an A* in biology, an A in chemistry and a B in maths.

Happy student enjoying having received their results

He said: "I'm definitely happy with that — I could have done a lot worse.

"The school has been really brilliant and they couldn't have done any better. The online teaching was really good."

Leo will also being celebrating in Brighton tonight.

He plans to take a year out to enjoy a ski season in Canada before heading to the University of Edinburgh to study biochemistry.

A jubilant family selfie

Joe Stedman, 18, from Selsey, was awarded an A* in business studies, an A in socilology, an A in history and a C in maths/

He said: "I am very happy with that."

Joe said working from home benefited him as an 'individual learner'.

After getting three As, the University of Portsmouth offered him £5,000 off his tuition fees. He added: "It helps out people massively and it is nice to know that my hard work is being rewarded even further."