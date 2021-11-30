A new venue for brunch and tapas could be heading to Felpham
A new tapas restaurant could be opening up in Felpham.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 1:22 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:38 pm
Plans have been submitted to change the use of 26 Felpham Road from a vacant retail shop to a café, including a new external kitchen extract duct and bifold doors.
Called Caffe Grey, the new venue would serve breakfast, brunch and light lunches, says a planning statement, and from Thursday to Saturday evenings would be open for tapas and alcohol.
Bifold doors at the front would give a ‘Mediterranean feel’ in the summer.
To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference FP/246/21/PL.