Plans have been submitted to change the use of 26 Felpham Road from a vacant retail shop to a café, including a new external kitchen extract duct and bifold doors.

Called Caffe Grey, the new venue would serve breakfast, brunch and light lunches, says a planning statement, and from Thursday to Saturday evenings would be open for tapas and alcohol.

Bifold doors at the front would give a ‘Mediterranean feel’ in the summer.

A new brunch and tapas venue is planned for Felpham SUS-211130-131702001