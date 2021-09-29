Action group in fight to keep footpaths open in the Aldingbourne Rife

The 70 forms, which were delivered by the ‘Save Aldingbourne Rife Footpaths Action Group’ are in support of applications made by the group to have three currently unrecorded public rights of way added to the West SUssex Definitive Map, a spokesperson for the action group said.

“The group are anticipating that the West Sussex Planning and Rights of Way Committee will consider a report later in the Autumn. It is hoped that the Committee will resolve to make draft modification orders to have thee paths added to the definitive map,” the spokesperson said.

Until then, the group is asking residents to record their memories of paths which cross the fields between Brooks Lane, in Bognor Regis and in the Downview Road area, in Felpham.

A right of way on the Aldingbourne Rife

Completed user evidence forms, which record the use of undocumented public right of way paths that have not been officially documented can be accessed on the Group’s Facebook page and can still be sent to West Sussex County Council.