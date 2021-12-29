Aldingbourne Primary School receives Christmas treats from housebuilder

This Christmas, Dandara partnered with Aldingbourne Primary School through a donation of eco-friendly baubles for the pupils to decorate and hang on their Christmas tree at the school. SUS-211229-142336001

The housebuilder also supported the schools Christmas Movie Night.

In response to alarming new research that around 114,000 tonnes of plastic packaging will be thrown away and not recycled in the UK this Christmas, Dandara gifted the pupils at Aldingbourne Primary School a variety of eco-friendly baubles to decorate to help combat plastic pollution in the UK.

The baubles are made out of wood and are 100 per cent biodegradable for when they are not wanted anymore.

As well as this, Dandara provided branded popcorn bags for the children at their Christmas Movie Night which screened Elf and Frozen 2.

Nicki Dennis, Sales and Marketing Director for Dandara, said: “We are really happy to be able to work with Aldingbourne Primary School this Christmas to support its festive movie night – what a wonderful way to end the Winter Term and we are glad that the children enjoyed the popcorn!

“As a sustainable housebuilder, we are focused on our impact on the environment, so we are happy to have donated these eco-friendly baubles as an educational but fun project for the children to be involved with. The baubles look fantastic!”

Liz Webster, Head Teacher at Aldingbourne Primary School, adds, “We are very happy to partner with Dandara this Christmas and thank them for its contributions to our festivities for the children. The popcorn was a welcome addition to this year’s movie night and the pupils were very grateful for the treats!

“We are also pleased to work together to help educate our pupils on the importance of sustainability and protecting our environment.

“As well as being a great alternative to plastic, these DIY baubles can be a fun project for all the family so we encourage those at home to try hand at their own decorations.