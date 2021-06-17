Aldwick man's extreme UK running challenge to be made into documentary

Rob Dunlop, a personal trainer from Aldwick, and London train driver Matt Goodman will be running 600 miles a day for three weeks – the equivalent of an ultra-marathon each day.

Starting at Edinburgh, they will make their way down to Belfast, then to Dublin and Cardiff before finishing at Buckingham Palace in London.

Rob, who raised thousands of pounds for St Richard’s Hospital with a garden Ironman challenge during lockdown last year, said: “This year me and a friend are going one step better.

“I got over the pain from the garden ironman and had a bug to do something else. We came up with the idea to do this Great British Run.

“We wanted to do something that had never been done before. We don’t like to do things by halves.”

Rob and Matt will be raising money for the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

“We are doing it to raise awareness and encourage guys to reach out and talk,” Rob said.

“I’ve had friends and families who have struggled with depression. I know how it can impact people.

“It’s something within me that wants to do it [extreme challenges]. Charity gives it the added motivation.”

The challenge is due to start in September and the pair will be joined by a videographer, who will film a documentary.

“We are going to hit every castle in the UK,” Rob said.

“We’ve got our first ultra-marathons, back-to-back, in two weeks’ time, to build our tolerance to running through pain.”

Matt said, like Rob, he wanted to ‘jump in at the deep end’ and do something which would ‘grab people’s attention’.

He added: “We decided we wanted to do something ridiculous, by running from one side of the UK to the other. We wanted to use our platform to get a message out there, not just for ourselves.”