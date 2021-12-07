Amanda Holden and other famous faces spotted in Bognor Regis pub

The Beresford in Elmer Road, Bognor Regis, played host to a number of celebrities on Friday (December 3) as Britain's Got Talent judge and radio star Amanda Holden popped in for a spot of lunch.

With her was actress Lisa Faulkner, television presenter Angela Griffin and Holby City star Nicola Stephenson.

"They were all really nice, especially Angela Griffin," said Beresford staff member Lauren Mcallister. "I went to clear up their plates and she said it was best fish pie she'd ever had. I asked them to review us and stuff, and I don't if they will, but it was nice of her to say it anyway."

Amanda Holden, Lisa Faulkner, Angela Griffin, Nicola Stephenson

On the same day, all four celebs posted videos of themselves taking a December dip at Elmer beach to Instagram and Twitter, something Lauren used to help identify them.

"When they came in and I saw Amanda, I thought 'she looks really familiar.' So I actually ended up going on Instagram and going on her story, where I saw she was wearing the same T-shirt. So it was like 'okay, that's definitely her.'

"I went round to all my co-workers and we were all talking between us, saying 'no it's not, yes it is!'

"I had to analyse every part of these photos on Instagram- her hair, her nails. Just to confirm for myself that it was definitely them."

For Lauren, as well as for the other staff at The Beresford, the famous faces stand testament to the quality of the food and service on offer in the pub.