Ambulance service for Sussex stands down ‘critical incident’

The ambulance service covering Sussex has stood down the ‘critical incident’ it declared yesterday morning (Wednesday, November 17).

According to a social media post from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), they had a ‘significant IT issue’ on Tuesday, November 16 before declaring the ‘critical incident’.

At 11.15pm yesterday the ambulance service confirmed all their IT systems were running as normal.

Picture from South East Coast Ambulance Service SUS-160404-151250001

An ambulance service spokesperson said, “As a result of the fix, we have stood down the ‘critical incident’ declared earlier today.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to our staff and volunteers for their outstanding work today, as well as to our fellow ambulance trusts, our hospital and system partners for their support.