The stickers appeared on a Chichester hairdressers Sunday morning before being removed

The stickers had appeared to have been placed overnight on Saturday (October 23) and were subsequently removed the following morning.

One of the stickers read: “If you are afraid to live your life becauseyou might die then you have already died.

While another read: “Your obedience is prolonging this nightmare.”

The stickers seem to be from lockdown sceptic group The White Rose, which proclaims it is “taking the immense power of meme warfare to the streets, via the medium of stickers”.

Michelle, whose shop window had been the recipient of the stickers said: “This is the second time my building has been targeted, “It’s extremely frustrating for me, Covid closed my business for eight months and we are doing everything we can to stay safe.

This is also not the first time that anti vaccine and lockdown stickers have been seen in the city as a resident was seen taking down stickers in the city centre four months ago.

