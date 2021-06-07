Application submitted for 73 new homes in Yapton

Plans for 73 new homes and 405 square meters of light industrial buildings for the land East of Bilsham Road in Yapton have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The plans would mean that the existing junction at Grevatts Lane West and Bilsham Road will be closed and Grevatts Lane West will be diverted to a new access point in the South.

Planning documents have made clear there are plans to retain oak trees and dwellings in Little Meadow, there have been a number of complaints about the proposed development.

the details of the application

“Too many agricultural areas of Yapton and Bilsham have already been put over for housing and the semi-rural nature of the area is already being eroded,” reads one Internet complaint about the plans. The complainant, who is not identified in the planning documents, went on to say that they were concerned about the impact of the project on congestion on the A259 coast road and Bilsham road.

Another resident made similar complaints, also online. They said: “The area around Yapton has already been surrounded by numerous housing developments which will result in an unacceptable increase in local traffic and even as it stands is already busy.” They also expressed concerns about the impact of the plans on the environment, asking “how much farmland is going to be lost with its resulting effect on the environment?”