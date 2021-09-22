Armed Forces veterans go for a spin at Goodwood thanks to Mission Motorsport

Mission Motorsport teamed up with specialist security firm SSGC for its ninth annual invitation at Goodwood.

SSGC chief executive David Stubbs, a former military police officer, spent the day giving more than 100 veterans and current serving personnel high-octane passenger rides in his race-tuned Honda Civic Type-R as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to Mission Motorsport.

James Cameron, chief executive and founder of Mission Motorsport said: “We are extremely grateful for all the support and sponsorship that SSGC has given to the charity.

Beneficiaries and representatives at the Mission Motorsport event at Goodwood Motor circuit

“The charity was founded in order to help those who have been affected by their military service on a recovery journey and ultimately find employment beyond the military.

“As a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant not only does SSGC support our charitable work but actively employs veterans and should be commended for their advocacy.”

Swindon firm SSGC has a long-standing link with the armed forces community and last year deployed more than 4,000 staff, many of whom were military veterans, to marshal Covid-19 testing centres across the UK on behalf of the UK government.

SSGC chief executive David Stubbs giving passenger rides in his race-tuned Honda Civic Type-R

David said: “SSGC has always supported the armed forces community and we are a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant.

“This is the third track day event we’ve supported Mission Motorsport at this summer and they have all been very humbling experiences to be a part of.

“They are great days to help veterans forget their day-to-day struggles and have a fantastic time with their families.”

SSGC will also be supporting Mission Motorsport’s Race of Remembrance at Anglesey in Wales over the weekend of November 12-14, an event which returns in 2021 after a coronavirus-enforced break last year.