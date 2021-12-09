Arundel Community Awards: Winners revealed at 2021 awards ceremony

John Munro was nominated for his outstanding work in setting up the Arundel Macular Support Group, which he continues to lead to this day.

Nearly 100 residents have age-related macular degeneration in their eyes and the group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 11am at The Swan Hotel, High Street, Arundel.

Accepting the nomination, Arundel Town Council recognised John’s contribution to the town went beyond this achievement.

John Munro was presented with the Arundel Community Cup by Arundel mayor Tony Hunt to mark his contribution to life in the town as a long-standing resident

He was instrumental in the creation of The Bell, Arundel’s town magazine, and was editor for six years from its launch in December 1995.

Over the years, John has also held voluntary roles in many of the town’s groups, such as Drip Action Theatre Company, Arundel Players, The Art Society, Arun Choral Society and the Probus Club.

John was presented with his trophy by Arundel mayor Tony Hunt at the 2021 awards ceremony at Arundel Town Hall on Thursday.

James Gray and Izzy Johnson received the Young Person’s Community Commendation Award

Joint winners of the Young Person’s Community Commendation were James Gray and Izzy Johnson.

Izzy was nominated by her Guide leader for the hard work, effort and time she gives to 1st Arundel Rainbows as a young leader.

James was nominated by the deputy and assistant headteachers at Arundel Church of England Primary School for his outstanding contribution to a better understanding of environmental issues, after inspiring his school to make a Pupils’ Pledge to Our Planet and through the sale of a book full of environmental photographs.

Three Certificates of Recognition were also presented to worthy residents.

Bob Tanner was recognised for his voluntary gardening roles at St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, as Arundel’s tree warden and for his work as chair of Arundel Gardens Association.

His certificate was presented by Martin Duncan, gardens association president, as a surprise at its annual meeting, taking place at the same time as the community awards.

Sharon Blaikie was recognised for her voluntary work delivering the Arundel Festival of the Arts in a safe and creative way in 2021, despite the many obstacles that ever-changing Covid restrictions put in the way.

She was also credited with leading the Arundel Chamber of Commerce to become a vibrant and cohesive group of businesses working together for the good of the community.

John Paton was thanked for his sustained efforts to rescue the Victoria Institute in Tarrant Street from dereliction.

John, with help from other volunteers at Friends of the Vic, raised funds, achieved charity status and slowly brought the building back into use as a viable, active and vibrant community hub.

In addition, a special posthumous Certificate of Recognition was presented to Jason Pointing, son of the late Dee Gillin, in memory of her exemplary contribution to the town through her charity work with Arundel Lions Club.