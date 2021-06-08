Average house prices in West Sussex see many struggle to get on the property ladder

House prices continue to rise in West Sussex. Picture via PA

The latest figures show the prices for many average homes in towns across the county are at least £306,585 and can go up to £742,189.

On top of this, the trend is set to continue in many areas, with buyers paying more than the average price for the property in new sales.

This includes Chichester, which had an average house price of £464,461 in June 2021, according to Zoopla. Homes there were selling at an average £469,293. This was a rise of 1.77 per cent in the last three months (since March 2021) and increase of 4.03 per cent on the level 12 months ago. Flats in Chichester sold for an average of £250,959 and terraced houses for £360,858.

According to Zoopla the average price for property in June 2021 is:

Arundel - £473,237 (£430,547 is the average price paid for a property)

Bognor Regis - £329,417 (£338,005 is the average price paid for a property)

Burgess Hill - £403,512 (£381,224 is the average price paid for a property)

Chichester - £464,461 (£469,293 is the average price paid for a property)

Crawley - £357,139 (£351,887 is the average price paid for a property)

Haywards Heath - £534,035 (£509,484 is the average price paid for a property)

Horsham - £479,457 (£462,439 is the average price paid for a property)

Midhurst - £547,605 (£508,141 is the average price paid for a property)

Littlehampton - £353,582 (£354,222 is the average price paid for a property)

Lancing - £306,585 (£305,147 is the average price paid for a property)

Petworth - £742,189 (£599,602 is the average price paid for a property)

Selsey - £344,438 (£331,944 is the average price paid for a property)

Shoreham - £402,181 (£446,639 is the average price paid for a property)