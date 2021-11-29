Award-winning set designer to judge festive window displays in Chichester
As city gears up for Christmas, an award-winning set designer has been named as the judge for this year's Christmas window display competition.
Simon Higlett, the award-winning set designer for Chichester Festival Theatre’s Christmas production of Pinocchio, will be the judge of this year’s Christmas Window Display Competition, run by Chichester BID.
As well as designing the set for the 2021 Christmas production, Simon has been heavily involved in a number of other productions at the theatre including The Butterfly Lion, The
Midnight Gang and The Chalk Garden.
Helen Marshall, Vice Chair and CEO of Chichester BID said: “We are so pleased that Simon is judging the Christmas window display competition this year. With his eye for design and detail we look forward to hearing his views on all the fabulous displays.
"The theme this year is Merry and Bright and we can’t wait to see what this means to our local business community.”
Every year businesses within the city walls come together and produce fabulous window displays that light up the city centre.
The displays are judged on criteria including how products are displayed, props and graphics used as well as the overall appearance of the shop front.
All entries will be awarded a silver, silver gilt or gold certificate for their displays and Simon will also choose an overall winner who will win a half page advert in a 2022 show programme at Chichester Festival Theatre.
There is also a People’s Choice Award that members of the public can get involved in. All they have to do is download the LoyalFree App for free and follow the window display trail round the city centre before casting their vote on the app.
The window display with the most votes will be announced as winner of the People’s Choice category.
Voting closes on December 23 2021.
Below is the full list of retailers taking part:
Hedge Rose, The Hornet
Bunch Florist, West Street
Timothy Roe, South Street
Between The Lines, North Street
The Bazaar, East Gate Square
The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre, Chalder Lane
Gold Arts, East Street
Retro and Vintage, Eastgate Square
Hansfords Menswear, South Street
Katie Loxton, East Street
Giggling Squid, East Gate Square
Winters Moon, North Street
The Entertainer, East Street
Lucy With Diamonds, Southgate
Chestnut Tree House charity shop, North Street
Susie Watson Designs, North Street
British Heart Foundation Home Store, Southgate
Pallant Chambers, North Pallant
Proposals, St Martin's
Pennyplain, East Street
Joules, East Street
The Barn's Larder, Little London
G&E Hair, North Street
Refilled, North Street
Rosie Rose, East Street
The Jewellery and Watch Company, Eastgate Square
Cherry Vintage, St Martin’s
Cafe Paradiso, North Street
The Richard Tildesley Practice, West Street
