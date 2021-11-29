Award-winning set designer to judge festive window displays in Chichester

Simon Higlett, the award-winning set designer for Chichester Festival Theatre’s Christmas production of Pinocchio, will be the judge of this year’s Christmas Window Display Competition, run by Chichester BID.

Simon Higlett, the award-winning set designer for Chichester Festival Theatre’s Christmas production of Pinocchio, will be the judge of this year’s Christmas Window Display Competition, run by Chichester BID.

Helen Marshall, Vice Chair and CEO of Chichester BID said: “We are so pleased that Simon is judging the Christmas window display competition this year. With his eye for design and detail we look forward to hearing his views on all the fabulous displays.

"The theme this year is Merry and Bright and we can’t wait to see what this means to our local business community.”

Every year businesses within the city walls come together and produce fabulous window displays that light up the city centre.

The displays are judged on criteria including how products are displayed, props and graphics used as well as the overall appearance of the shop front.

All entries will be awarded a silver, silver gilt or gold certificate for their displays and Simon will also choose an overall winner who will win a half page advert in a 2022 show programme at Chichester Festival Theatre.

There is also a People’s Choice Award that members of the public can get involved in. All they have to do is download the LoyalFree App for free and follow the window display trail round the city centre before casting their vote on the app.

The window display with the most votes will be announced as winner of the People’s Choice category.

Voting closes on December 23 2021.

Below is the full list of retailers taking part:

Hedge Rose, The Hornet

Bunch Florist, West Street

Timothy Roe, South Street

Between The Lines, North Street

The Bazaar, East Gate Square

The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre, Chalder Lane

Gold Arts, East Street

Retro and Vintage, Eastgate Square

Hansfords Menswear, South Street

Katie Loxton, East Street

Giggling Squid, East Gate Square

Winters Moon, North Street

The Entertainer, East Street

Lucy With Diamonds, Southgate

Chestnut Tree House charity shop, North Street

Susie Watson Designs, North Street

British Heart Foundation Home Store, Southgate

Pallant Chambers, North Pallant

Proposals, St Martin's

Pennyplain, East Street

Joules, East Street

The Barn's Larder, Little London

G&E Hair, North Street

Refilled, North Street

Rosie Rose, East Street

The Jewellery and Watch Company, Eastgate Square

Cherry Vintage, St Martin’s

Cafe Paradiso, North Street

The Richard Tildesley Practice, West Street