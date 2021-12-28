Barnham pub manager calls time on 34 years behind the bar

Jane has been a much-loved figure serving drinks to locals at the Murrell Arms in Yapton Road, Barnham but has decided to step down from her role there and did so raising a glass to drinkers on Christmas Eve.

Now new managers have taken over at the historic pub - built in 1750 and a drinking establishment since 1864 - in the shape of Jennie Cooper and Steve Rowntree.

Jane says the time has 'flown by' during her long stint at the Murrell, as it is more popularly known.

Manager Jane Morgan behind the bar

Speaking at a leaving bash at the pub, which was well attended by friends and family, she said: "It's been an absolute pleasure and there will always be a place in my heart for this wonderful pub, of that there can be no doubt.

"I've been here for 34 years on and off and worked with some really lovely people and made lots and lots of friends. Of course, I intend to pop in from time to time but it will be as a customer and it will be lovely to be able to sit and relax with the customers as opposed to being the other side of the bar.

"I plan to take some time out and then decide what’s next but I do so with loads of brilliant memories from a pub that is very much a community hub here in Barnham.

"It's very important pub in that respect. I'd like to wish Jennie and Steve all the very best and I know they will continue the fine reputation we have established over the years."

Regular Eddie Flynn said Jane was every inch the 'genial host' at the pub.