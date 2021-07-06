Barnham tea room receives certificate of lawfulness
A tearoom in Barnham has been granted a certificate of lawfulness having proved it has been in existence for at least ten years.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:03 pm
A certificate was sought from Arun planners for Willow Tea Room, which is in a commercial unit at Parsonage Farm Yapton Road.
The café serves hot and cold food and drink and has 20 covers inside and outside.
Granting the certificate, which means it is immune from planning enforcement, officers said there was evidence the café was there in 2008 when it was called Cosy Corner.