Battleground Bognor: Pictures from wargaming and modelling show

Model and wargame enthusiasts joined Bognor Regis Military Modelling and Wargaming Society at West Meads Community Centre on Saturday for Battleground Bognor.

Bognor Regis Military Modelling and Wargaming Society, as well as visiting clubs from across the area, had a range of wargames and detailed military models on display. Stuart Jordan, from the society, said: “Battleground Bognor was a fantastic success, with many visitors throughout the day marvelling at what was on show. It was great to see so many people through the door, with many of them spending a long time chatting with our club members about the displays. Hopefully it will inspire them to join in our hobby.” There was also a Zulu War militaria display, as well as figures from ‘The Great Game’, a replaying of the Battle of Waterloo which took place in Glasgow in June 2019. Bognor Regis Military Modelling and Wargaming Society meets at West Meads Community Centre, in The Precinct, Bognor Regis, PO21 5SB, every Monday night from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. >>> Also in the news – Bognor Christmas float: Santa’s schedule for festive season revealed <<<

Members of Bognor Regis Gaming Association playing Blood Bowl

A popular book stall at the event

Battleground Bognor

Raphael Gamble, 11, model making, watched by his father Paul and Bruce Upstone, from the Bognor Regis Military Modelling and Wargaming Society

