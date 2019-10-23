BBC Crime thriller shot in Sussex

New crime thriller series Giri/Haji has been partly shot in Sussex using locations such as Hastings and Camber Sands.

The series, which is currently airing, features local landmarks such as The Old Pumphouse pub in Hastings Old Town and Bottle Alley as locations.

The six part BBC 2 series is set in Tokyo and London, exploring the butterfly effect of a single murder across two cities, and features an English and Japanese cast.

The first episode aired last week (October 17) with the whole series released concurrently on the iPlayer.

Filming took place in Hastings in March last year, with Pett and Camber also being used as locations.

Takehiro Hira stars as Kenzo Mori, a Japanese detective who travels to London to search for his brother, while Kelly Macdonald plays Sarah Weitzmann, a Detective Constable alienated within the Metropolitan Police.

Don’t worry if you missed the opening episode, as the local scenes are not shown until episode 6.

