Beach hut for sale for just under £40,000
A beach hut in Aldwick is on the market for just under £40,000.
The detached hut at Marine Drive West, is held on a 14-year lease with 13 years remaining and has ground rent charged at £375.
It is on the market for £39,950 through May’s Estate Agents in Felpham and the online description calls in a ‘popular section of the beach’.
Another hut at Marine Drive West advertised for a mere £15,000, although this one is terraced and the lease ends in 2026, has been sold.
Also sold is a detached hut in Culver Road, Felpham, on the market for £10,250.
In a previous Observer article Bob May told of the growing popularity of beach huts as lockdown ended and how he had become known as the ‘beach hut agent’.
He said: “The demand has been astonishing.
“In February 2020, just before lockdown, I had about seven or eight huts to sell with no interest at all.
“By the end of May, I had sold them all.
“We sell in Bognor Regis and the surrounds where I’ve become known locally as the ‘beach hut agent’.
“The huts range from about £5,000 with relatively short leases and up to £18,000 in Rustington but the prices are creeping up all the time.”