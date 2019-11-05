‘Beautiful’ seal takes a rest on Felpham beach

People are being asked not to approach a ‘beautiful’ seal which is currently relaxing on Felpham beach.

The Littlehampton Coastguard confirmed that both the RSPCA and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were aware of the seal and its current location.

There is no concern for the animal’s wellbeing, but people are being advised not to approach it and to keep any dogs on a leash so as not to cause it ‘unnecessary stress’.

A spokesman for the coastguard said in a Facebook post: “We’ve been made aware of this beautiful seal currently taking a rest on Felpham beach.

“We would like to ask people not to approach the animal and to ensure that if you have a dog that it is kept on a leash.

“Seals are generally seen as quite relaxed mammals but they can bite if provoked!

“Approaching the seal could also cause unnecessary stress.”

