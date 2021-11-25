Best friends handing out hot food to the homeless in Bognor Regis

By day , Simona Parajackiene and Aimie Harrison-Barbet are the two best friends behind S and A Home Heroes, which provides care throughout Bognor Regis and beyond.

By night, they provide hot meals, home-cooked meals to homeless people in the town centre.

Every Friday leading up to Christmas, the two plan to be out in the town centre, tupperware boxes in tow, handing out food to Bognor’s most vulnerable.

Simone (left) and Aimie (right). Photo:Eriks Lozajevs

Simona and Aimie started out last week, when they distributed 35 tupperware tubs throughout town.

Both women pay for the ingredients themselves and cook them in their home kitchens, warming them up in the staff kitchen each Friday night before they go out.

They have been offered sponsorship deals to pay for the ingredients, but they said they’d rather that money went directly to a good cause.

Local sweetshop Candytime is running a raffle for a sweet hamper, the proceeds from which were originally going to fund Simona and Aimie’s efforts, but Simona decided it would be better spent on homelessness charity Stonepillow.

“Simona is the kindest person you’ll ever meet. She buys strangers their shopping in supermarkets, pays for people’s parking at the hospital. She’s incredibly selfless, always thinking of others before herself,” Mrs Harrison-Barbet said.

“We just want to help people,” Simona added.

“It’s about making people’s lives better, making the world better. We all need positive things in the world at the moment.”

The philanthropic duo said they came up with the idea because they cook Christmas dinners for some of their clients each year.

“We just thought, ‘why are we only doing it for our clients, there are people on the streets that could do with a Christmas dinner too.’ So we decided to do Christmas day and then we thought ‘why just leave it for one day when we could probably do it throughout the whole of winter?’” Mr Harrison Barbet said.