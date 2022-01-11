Top five gyms, fitness centres and workout plans in Chichester and the surrounding areas:

5= Hive Functional Fitnessprovide a range of options to suit everyone's fitness goals. From constantly varied functional training to 1-to-1 Personal Training or group sessions all taking place within its state of the art centre inside the Northgate Gyratory.

hivefunctionalfitness.co.uk 0

7502241082

Hive Functional Fitness,

Metro House,

Astons gym won a landslide victory securing more than double of its closest rivals votes

Chichester PO19 1BE

5= Westgate Leisure Centre Everyone Active offers a large state of the art gym with two swimming pools and activities and courses to make learning skills and gaining fitness fun.

www.everyoneactive.com/centre/westgate-leisure-centre/01243 785651

Via Ravenna,

Chichester

PO19 1RJ

4 ARO Fitness Kickboxing Selsey aim to bring quality, affordable and martial arts, kickboxing and fitness in a fun safe and non-intimidating environment. They look to focus on you as an individual to strive to achieve the best you can be to the highest level of excellence and self well being"

arofitnesskickboxing.com/kickboxing-selsey-west-sussex/07824 504768

2, Sherrington Mews Ellis Square,

Manor Rd,

Selsey,

Chichester

PO20 0FJ

3 V90 CrossFit provide a high quality strength & conditiong facility. With professional coaching and advanced programming at an affordable price.

facebook.com/V90CrossFit/

01243 862279

UNIT 7B DURBAN ROAD

BOGNOR REGIS,

WEST SUSSEX,.

PO22 9QT

2 Crossfit Chichester/Bosham - CrossFit Chichester is an independent, gym open to everyone. They offer courses or private lessons suitable for anyone of any level of experience and welcome kids and dogs into the studio.

Chichester

crossfitchichester.com

07721 690150

Unit 3, Lavant Road,

Summersdale

PO19 5RD

Chichester

Bosham

www.crossfitbosham.co.uk

07515 441605

Hook Ln,

Bosham,

Chichester

PO18 8EX

WINNER

1 Aston's Gym- Astons Gym won by some distance, taking almost half of all of the votes. They offer a small, well-equipped gym and personal training studio near Chichester with the very latest cutting-edge technology and equipment including digitised eGYM exercise and strength machines.

astonsgym.co.uk

01243 531165

Unit 2, Temple Bar Business Park,

Strettington Ln,