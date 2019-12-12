Billingshurst boy cycle ride in aid of RNLI

An 11-year-old boy cycled 19 miles along the seafront to raise funds for the RNLI.

Slindon College student Logan Morris, from Billinghurst, has a range of extra needs including dyspraxia, low muscle tone, a visual disorder and difficulties with his fine and gross motor skills, which mean physical tasks can prove to be harder for him to undertake.

Through determination brought on by his love of the seaside and keen interest in the RNLI, Logan decided to undertake a sponsored bike ride to help fund raise for the vital work that the RNLI do.

With the help of his parents, Logan planned a route. It started at Ferring and saw him cycle as close along the seafront as he could to Worthing and finishing at Brighton Marina.

Knowing that the RNLI covers 19,000 miles of coastline made him decide he wanted to cycle a mile for every 1,000 it covers and protects. Although Logan was determined to complete the cycle alone, he was closely monitored and supported by his family along the route.

Logan kept his mobile phone around his neck with a cycling app measuring his distance and a collection box for the RNLI over his handlebars for donations along the way. In total Logan raised £318.17 in sponsorships from his bike ride.