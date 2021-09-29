Bognor bandstand to be officially reopened this Sunday

The Bognor Regis Concert Band- photo by Roger Homer

An official reopening ceremony for the Bognor Regis bandstand is due to take place this Sunday (October 3) following the completion of a £50,000 renovation earlier this year.

The works were officially completed back in April, but the bandstand has since been used only sparingly thanks to Covid-19 safety measures. The official reopening, then, should mark a new chapter in the grade-2 listed strcutre’s long life by the sea.

“We can all be proud of the refurbishment work that has been carried out to ensure the future of this much-loved historic icon and I am delighted to have the opportunity to thank those concerned,” said Arun District Councillor Jim Brooks, who announced the reopening yesterday evening (September 28).

The renovation project involved rebuilding the bandstand railings with new metalwork, rebuilding the roof, and replacing the old concrete floor with materials better suited to the original design, making for a cleaner, better maintained and ultimately more attractive seaside feature.