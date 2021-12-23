Bognor barbershop running day of festive fun to raise money for terminally ill boy

The Man Barbershop, on Linden Road, Bognor Regis, is raising money to fund a terminally ill boy’s life-saving treatment this Christmas by hosting a charity day on Christmas Eve.

With a Christmas Raffle, live music, food, drink and plenty of hair cuts, it’s set to be a day to remember, and owners have promised that all proceeds from the event will help raise money to receive life saving therapy.

The boy suffers from PANDAS Syndrome, which can lead to major personality changes like OCD, depression, anxiety and panic attacks. Since PANDAS is an autoimmune disease, treatment involves prompting the body to produce antibodies through a process called Immunoglobulin Therapy, which is not available on the NHS. Instead, the family are having to seek treatment in Ukraine, a vital trip which will set them back £40,000.

The Man barbershop, on Linden Road

That’s an intimidatingly big number, and one which barbershop owner Slaw Borkowski- who last year raised £2,000 for Southampton Hospital-hopes to make a dent in with tomorrow’s charity day.

“Instead of collecting money for a hospital, which we’ve done twice now, we thought it would be nice to focus on one little boy,” he said.

“For a hospital, £2,000 isn’t much money, but this could make a really big difference.”