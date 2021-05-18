Bognor BID urges residents to ‘support local businesses’

The co-ordinator of the Bognor BID has encouraged members of the public to support local businesses after more Covid-19 restrictions were lifted on Monday (May 17).

Pubs, restaurants and cafes can now serve customers seated indoors, while museums, galleries and cinemas can reopen and holiday accommodation like B&Bs and hotels are welcoming guests. Organised adult sports and gym classes are also allowed to restart.

Heather Allen, co-ordinator of the Bognor BID said: “Like everyone, we’re looking forward to being able to enjoy the full ‘town centre experience’ again and, as well as shopping, to sit inside for a coffee or enjoy a meal and go back to our favourite leisure and entertainment venues.”

Ms Allen also took pains to remind residents to stay as safe and as vigilant as possible that restrictions have not yet been lifted entirely.

She said: “We’d like to encourage everyone to visit the town and support their local businesses as soon as they feel comfortable doing so, and also to remember to be patient and kind to the people working in business

“We’re all holding out for the time when restrictions are lifted completely but even this weekend’s news reminds us that nothing’s set in stone and we need to stay vigilant.”

Even so, Monday could be the first of brighter days for the Bognor town centre. Ms Allen hinted at a number of projects designed to make the high street an even more vibrant place to be.

She said: “The BID team are working on some really exciting projects which will be delivered over the next few months. This includes activities to improve the look and feel of the town centre, to promote and celebrate local business and to bring more visitors to Bognor Regis.