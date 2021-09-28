Bognor Bridge club to host open day in bid to attract new members

Organisers of the Bognor Regis Bridge Club are hosting an open day in a bid to attract new members next month.

Taking place on from 11am to 3pm on October 7, organisers and members are hoping to draw new players into the historic game, which pits two teams against each other in an attempt to meet their own bid, or thwart their opponents.

Organising member and beginner’s coach Pete Ansell said the game has plenty to offer players of all ages, abilities and experience levels. “It’s probably the best of all card games,” he said.

“It requires good teamwork, it requires good intellectual effort, and it provides you with the opportunity to meet other people, because you play sitting around a table in a room full of other people.

“In the old days, before Covid-19, we could quite often have 40 people in the room at any one go, so there’s this great social aspect to it, as well as an intellectual aspect to it.”

Like many other social clubs, the Bognor Regis Bridge club has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Mr Ansell said the open day, which will allow members of the public to come in and experience the game with no obligation, is a chance to bring the club back up to full strength.

He’s keen to assure both new and returning members that the club is entirely safe. Thanks to a number of Covid-19 friendly safety measures, the club hasn’t had an outbreak of the virus since it reopened.

Meeting up every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in The Bognor Club on Sudley Road, Mr Ansell also hopes the new membership will give the Bridge Club the support it needs to maintain its Grade-2 listed building. “A building like that has to be maintained and looked after, and it would be a shame to see it go.