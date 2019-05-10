Bognor care home which put its residents at risk still 'requires improvement' in all areas

A Bognor care home is ‘improving as weeks go by’ after it was told its residents’ safety was ‘compromised’ following a previous inspection.

A report of an unannounced comprehensive inspection, published in December 2018, stated that Homebeech Care Home in Stocker Road was ‘inadequate’ in safety, whilst it ‘requires improvement’ in effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership. Read more here.

The report noted that people’s safety was ‘sometimes being compromised’ as people commented they had to wait for care and assistance. This followed inspections on June 19 and 26 and September 25.

The latest inspection was undertaken on February 11, with the results, published on April 30, finding that the care home, which provides care and accommodation for 66 people with nursing and physical care needs, 'requires improvement’ in all areas.

Responding to the findings, manager Lorraine Davis said: “We have improved since the last report, but we have still got more improvements to make.

“We are working closely with West Sussex County Council and the Care Quality Commission.”

Lorraine revealed the management ‘has changed since the recent report’.

She explained: “I have been general manager for a couple of years but I am now also the registered manager as of three weeks ago. We are going up and improving as weeks go by.”

The latest inspection summary noted that ‘sufficient improvements’ had not been made in relation to quality monitoring and governance, staff training, person centred care and people being encouraged and supported to eat and drink well.

It added: “The provider still did not have effective quality assurance systems to ensure a good level of quality and safety was maintained.

"Care plans described people’s preferences and needs, including their communication needs [but] staff did not routinely follow people’s agreed plans of care.

"Confidential information relating to people’s care was not always stored securely."

The inspector did note that risks were associated with people’s care and the environment and equipment had been ‘identified and managed’.

It added: “People were treated with dignity and respect, and they were encouraged to be as independent as possible.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the last restrictive way possible.

“There were sufficient staff to support people. People felt well looked after and supported. We observed friendly relationships had developed between people and staff.”