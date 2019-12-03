Bognor charity to set up café to support people experiencing bereavement

A monthly Good Grief Café is set to be held at a women’s charity centre in Bognor to support people experiencing bereavement.

My Sisters’ House CIC Women’s Centre is supporting National Grief Awareness Week (December 2-8) by announcing a new partnership with The Good Grief Trust .

CEO Julie Budge said: “We will be offering a monthly Good Grief Café, every second Sunday 2-4pm in our women’s centre starting this week.”

Julie said the café will be ‘run by the bereaved, for the bereaved’.

She added: "I am no stranger to bereavement. In April 2017 my brother suddenly died and within two months in June, my mother also passed away.

"Nothing can prepare you for such a loss and today sometimes it is as raw as yesterday but working in the centre has helped me so much.

"It has always been our intention to provide something for those who have suffered a bereavement and we really liked The Good Grief Trust of supporting the bereaved by the those who know what it feels like. Our women's centre provides support to women with any issue and any age."

Julie said the vision is to bring all bereavement services together around the country, 'to ensure that everyone receives the support they need to move forward with their lives'.

"We are providing five amazing volunteers," she continued.

"Gill, Antonia and Gill are experienced practitioners who work with those who have suffered loss, as well as having experienced it themselves.

"Supported by two other volunteers, Anna and Marion, they will take turns to warmly welcome anyone who wants to join us, providing a warm drink and support.

"The Good Grief Trust exists to help all those suffering grief in the UK. They aim to find the bereaved, acknowledge their grief and provide reassurance, a virtual hand of friendship and ongoing support."

"We aim to encourage talking about grief in a more honest, straightforward way, help to make the pain a little more bearable for those at the early stages and offer inspiration and hope to the bereaved further along their own grief journey," she said.